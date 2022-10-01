Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expands By 51.7%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the August 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 979,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,619 shares in the company, valued at $588,886.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,619 shares in the company, valued at $588,886.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 13,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $323,148.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,847 shares of company stock worth $1,814,787. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.58. 1,862,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,006. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

