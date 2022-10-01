Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Expands By 60.9%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HTD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 222,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,348. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

