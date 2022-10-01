Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Declines By 15.1%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kardex from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $152.15 during midday trading on Friday. Kardex has a 12-month low of $150.99 and a 12-month high of $337.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.18 and a 200 day moving average of $181.77.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

