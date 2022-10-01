Short Interest in LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Decreases By 23.1%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

LexaGene Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LXXGF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.14. LexaGene has a 52 week low of 0.08 and a 52 week high of 0.48.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

