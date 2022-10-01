Short Interest in Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Rises By 50.9%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the August 31st total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 155.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIMAF shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Linamar from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS LIMAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.05. 1,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. Linamar has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

