Short Interest in Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Declines By 20.8%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LZRFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Localiza Rent a Car from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Localiza Rent a Car stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,516. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

