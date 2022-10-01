Short Interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Drops By 15.1%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,170,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 16,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,049,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

