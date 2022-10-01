Short Interest in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Rises By 19.3%

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Loyalty Ventures Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYLT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 780,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,152. Loyalty Ventures has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYLT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Loyalty Ventures by 1,166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 306,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 282,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Loyalty Ventures by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

