Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Drops By 40.6%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blooom Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.1% in the first quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,849. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 113.64%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

