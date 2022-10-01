Short Interest in Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Drops By 39.3%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.7 days.

Minor International Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNRIF remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Minor International Public has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

About Minor International Public

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 2,389 restaurant outlets in 23 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

