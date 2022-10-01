Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Increases By 29.6%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Mitie Group Price Performance

Shares of MITFF remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Friday. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

