Short Interest in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expands By 40.1%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,100 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the August 31st total of 376,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 39.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 204.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 2,801.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 690,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Molecular Templates by 221.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 458,052 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Price Performance

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 56,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 261.64% and a negative return on equity of 164.68%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

