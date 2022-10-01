Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Drops By 25.0%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

NCSM traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $21.75. 4,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.51. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCS Multistage

(Get Rating)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.