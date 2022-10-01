Short Interest in OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Drops By 14.5%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,873,600 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 3,361,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OCANF stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

