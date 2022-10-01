Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Declines By 21.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKF remained flat at $32.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

