Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Declines By 21.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.9 days.
Otsuka Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKF remained flat at $32.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $36.17.
Otsuka Company Profile
