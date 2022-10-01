Short Interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Rises By 23.7%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,794,033 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA remained flat at $5.82 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.74. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

