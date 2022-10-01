Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Declines By 22.8%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

PTCHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.