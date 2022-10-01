Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Declines By 22.8%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
PureTech Health Stock Performance
PTCHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.00.
PureTech Health Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureTech Health (PTCHF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.