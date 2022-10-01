Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Decreases By 14.6%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RNGR opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $242.74 million, a PE ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.42. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

In related news, Director Byron A. Dunn bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,157.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 416,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.