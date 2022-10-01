Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Rises By 24.2%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,794. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
About Rockhopper Exploration
