Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Rises By 24.2%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,794. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

