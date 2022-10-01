Short Interest in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Increases By 21.6%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ruth’s Hospitality Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $569.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

