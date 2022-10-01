Short Interest in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Decreases By 23.0%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTIGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 234,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,523. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00. Senti Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Senti Biosciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

