Short Interest in Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Rises By 23.1%

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,819,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 3,914,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Smoore International Price Performance

SMORF opened at 2.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.18. Smoore International has a 1 year low of 2.10 and a 1 year high of 5.25.

Get Smoore International alerts:

About Smoore International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.