Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Rises By 42.2%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

TBNK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

