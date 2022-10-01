Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Decreases By 24.3%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TOMI Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

