Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Increases By 25.7%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 40,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 40,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 87,300 shares of company stock worth $406,787. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 44.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ultralife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.81 on Friday. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.13 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

