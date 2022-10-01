Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 1,420 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,346,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,241. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average is $132.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

