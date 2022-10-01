Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 111.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,707,000 after purchasing an additional 320,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $65.77. 944,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,463. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

