Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $143.40. The company had a trading volume of 526,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,524. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

