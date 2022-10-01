Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of PDC Energy worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.57.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,928,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,577,831.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,840. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

