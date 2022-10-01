Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 405,645 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,645 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up approximately 1.4% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $16,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,282,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

