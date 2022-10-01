Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 5,337 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 32,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

