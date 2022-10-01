Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Up 33.7% in September

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 5.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sierra Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

