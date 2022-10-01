SIMBA Storage Token Price Tops $0.42 (SST)

SIMBA Storage Token (SST) traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One SIMBA Storage Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002151 BTC on popular exchanges. SIMBA Storage Token has a market cap of $41.54 million and approximately $13,436.00 worth of SIMBA Storage Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SIMBA Storage Token has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SIMBA Storage Token

SIMBA Storage Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2020. SIMBA Storage Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. SIMBA Storage Token’s official message board is medium.com/@simbastorage. The official website for SIMBA Storage Token is simba.storage. The Reddit community for SIMBA Storage Token is https://reddit.com/r/simbastorage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SIMBA Storage Token’s official Twitter account is @AllSesameGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIMBA Storage Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Simba aims to be a convenient and robust platform for storing bitcoins. Its solution is bringing security and efficiency benefits in long-term holding crypto assets by providing institutional-grade security storage with an easy-to-use interface and a great level of privacy. Moreover, it provides a liquid stablecoin called Simba Stablecoin (SIMBA) that is pegged to satoshi and may be used for a variety of economic activities such as remittance, day-to-day payments, etc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMBA Storage Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIMBA Storage Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIMBA Storage Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

