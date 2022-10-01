Sims Limited (SMSMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on October 31st

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1551 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Sims Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. Sims has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

