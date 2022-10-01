Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sincerity Applied Materials Price Performance

SINC opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

About Sincerity Applied Materials

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic components comprising moldings, auto interior components, kitchen splash backs, etc.

