Singapore Exchange Limited Plans Dividend of $0.81 (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.8098 per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Singapore Exchange stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $96.51 and a 1 year high of $111.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

