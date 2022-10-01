Singapore Exchange Limited Plans Dividend of $0.81 (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.8098 per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Singapore Exchange Price Performance
Singapore Exchange stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $96.51 and a 1 year high of $111.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22.
About Singapore Exchange
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singapore Exchange (SPXCY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.