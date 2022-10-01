Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Andrew Coombs Acquires 16,000 Shares

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) insider Andrew Coombs bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £11,360 ($13,726.44).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Andrew Coombs bought 10,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £7,700 ($9,304.01).

On Wednesday, September 14th, Andrew Coombs bought 6,250 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £4,937.50 ($5,966.05).

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Andrew Coombs purchased 17,468 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £15,022.48 ($18,151.86).

On Monday, July 11th, Andrew Coombs purchased 4,375 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £4,025 ($4,863.46).

SRE opened at GBX 70.70 ($0.85) on Friday. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a one year low of GBX 64.20 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 145.30 ($1.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £824.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

