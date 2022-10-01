Sitrin Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,725 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 2.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $711,435,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. 16,159,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,265,549. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

