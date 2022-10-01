Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 634 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 3.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 44,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 192,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 52,773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 232,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 62,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.42. 2,140,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,711. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

