Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 818 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 3.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $169,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of A stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.55. 1,624,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,729. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

