Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

SKY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.02. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 56.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 35,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 24.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 42,978 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 24.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,033,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after buying an additional 203,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

