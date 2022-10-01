Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

About Skyworks Solutions



Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

