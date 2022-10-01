Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.25

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 243656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOT.UN shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$348.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,085.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,929,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,341,849.89. Over the last three months, insiders bought 402,000 shares of company stock worth $1,800,337.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

