SmartCash Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $9,768.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00274062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00142941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00727535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00607555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.00607935 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,818,678,128 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

