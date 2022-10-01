Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,087. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,854 shares of company stock valued at $849,048 in the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

