Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,087. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,854 shares of company stock valued at $849,048 in the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

