Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,691,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 33.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

