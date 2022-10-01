Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Socket Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.21% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 18,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,078. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.71.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

