SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.22

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.22 and traded as low as $16.89. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 912,541 shares trading hands.

SoftBank Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($7.52) earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

