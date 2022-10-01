SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) versus Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International 12.02% 21.51% 7.68% SomaLogic -114.46% -16.76% -14.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Charles River Laboratories International and SomaLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 0 2 11 0 2.85 SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus target price of $314.33, suggesting a potential upside of 59.72%. SomaLogic has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 320.69%. Given SomaLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SomaLogic has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and SomaLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $35.40 billion 0.28 $390.98 million $8.62 22.83 SomaLogic $81.63 million 6.52 -$87.55 million ($0.83) -3.49

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic. SomaLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Laboratories International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats SomaLogic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodent research model strains and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free (SPF) fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

