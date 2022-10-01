Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

